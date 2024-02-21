Previous
Totally Surprised by thedarkroom
Totally Surprised

We pulled off this surprise retirement party. Theme this week is emotion.
katy ace
@shutterbug49 perfect response to that challenge because you have captured his emotion perfectly
February 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
oh what a fabulous series
February 21st, 2024  
