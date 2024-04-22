showing history

is our theme this week - I decided to collage a photo from the real estate 14 years ago of the area behind my house, overlaid on a photo taken just now. only large bold birds like magpies and other predator birds used to use the bath, now, with natives all around, several dozen species of birds from tiny wrens upwards use it constantly.
I do wish I'd remove the palms back then tho as the biggest one in the back middle has now put it's roots into my septic pipe - could be thousands to get it out and fix! planting them there was not the previous owners brightest idea. @koalagardens