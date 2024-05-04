Previous
Cloudscape at Sunset
Photo 1796

Cloudscape at Sunset

These views are just too compelling. So amazing that there are so many variables in the atmosphere to continually change the scene! May your atmospheres be good ones! No theme this week; Satureday shooter - Madeline @granagringa
4th May 2024

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
