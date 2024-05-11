Unexpected Model

The spider web on the balcony had been blown away by the recent thunderstorms..."Oh", wondered I, the lazy photographer, "how far will I have to go to find an insect for this week's Darkroom theme?" Ah, but here was model, climbing around the the cord for the electric toothbrush in my bathroom. How nice, not that I have an insect in the bathroom, but that I had the needed model for today's image! It soon flew off, so I assume it's still here somewhere...oh well. Saturday shooter - Madeline @granagringa