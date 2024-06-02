Previous
Castle Rheinhardstein by thedarkroom
Castle Rheinhardstein

Away for a short brake. This castle lives in Belgium quite near the German border.
We had no WiFi and very bad phone reception but the views were gorgeous.
No theme week @jacqbb
thedarkroom

