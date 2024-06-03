Previous
Well Well! by thedarkroom
Photo 1823

Well Well!

It's not actually a well, it's a puddle at the bottom of spiral steps leading to an arch underneath a 12th century church.

Reflected photogger ( and friend) Jackie
Theme - flipped/reflectef
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
katy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond an interesting perspective that could be looking up or looking down It messes with my mind just a little!
June 3rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
@grammyn tha nk you so much Katy, I wasn't sure if it met the theme, and your endorsement makes me glad!
June 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I hope that you were holding on to your camera tightly.
June 3rd, 2024  
