Photo 1823
Well Well!
It's not actually a well, it's a puddle at the bottom of spiral steps leading to an arch underneath a 12th century church.
Reflected photogger ( and friend) Jackie
Theme - flipped/reflectef
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
3
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1874
photos
95
followers
16
following
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
Darkroom
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
3rd June 2024 11:56am
Public
Tags
darkroom-flip
katy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
an interesting perspective that could be looking up or looking down It messes with my mind just a little!
June 3rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
@grammyn
tha nk you so much Katy, I wasn't sure if it met the theme, and your endorsement makes me glad!
June 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that you were holding on to your camera tightly.
June 3rd, 2024
