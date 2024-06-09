Sign up
Photo 1829
Ginormous strawberries
But they tasted very good.
For the upside down theme
@jacqbb
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1880
photos
94
followers
16
following
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they even look ripe - winter here so the strawberries are not worth the hefty price
June 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh they look so good.
June 9th, 2024
