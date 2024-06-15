Sign up
Photo 1836
GridArt_20240614_221149986
No theme week.
Collage of white bear exhibition in grounds of Belfast City Hall.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1887
photos
94
followers
16
following
503% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Darkroom
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
@la_photographic
It looks like a fascinating exhibit
June 14th, 2024
Kathy
ace
It’s fun to look at these vintage photos and how different the bears look from what I would see here in the US.
June 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice collage
June 14th, 2024
