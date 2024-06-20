The theme this week is "Games". This is a poignant one for me as this very old Mahjong set belonged to my grandparents who lived in Malaya (as it was then) and bought it home with them when they returned to the UK. It was passed to my dad when my grandparents died. I have many very happy memories of family Mahjong evenings and now my dad has died this set has passed to me. I went and collected it from his soon-to-be-sold apartment today. These tiles are the "Bungas" - the ones that carry the most points in the final reckoning and so are highly prized by the players. Posted by @365anne