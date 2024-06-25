Sign up
Photo 1846
Before and After
I did my first go at wet cyanotypes this week. I watched a YouTube tutorial and then winged it!!
No idea what I'll do with them
Blue photogger - Jackie
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
jrdr24
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. I love both versions in their very different ways.
June 27th, 2024
