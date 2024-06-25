Previous
Next
Before and After by thedarkroom
Photo 1846

Before and After

I did my first go at wet cyanotypes this week. I watched a YouTube tutorial and then winged it!!

No idea what I'll do with them

Blue photogger - Jackie
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
506% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. I love both versions in their very different ways.
June 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise