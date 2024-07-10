Sign up
Photo 1860
Beautiful gate
I loved the way the light was shining off the ceiling above this beautiful gate. And it looks so inviting beyond. No theme this week. Debbie
@shutterbug49
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy
ace
I like the light also in all the beautiful patterns in that iron grill work
July 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 10th, 2024
