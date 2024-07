So Hard to Choose

Do I have a favourite story? Probably not. I can recommend to you books I have loved. Or, I can tell you I've just finished a brilliant book, but couldn't name the author, the title or give you a synopsis.

Rarely is a book club book a favourite story. By volunteering at a bookshop my choice of stories is wonderful, I treat it like a personal library!



I suppose my favourite story is what I'm reading now?