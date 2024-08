Madeline

It's almost as if how could this not be my favorite story/book. The book was written in 1939, and I do believe I'm after the main character, Madeline. She was one of the 12 girls living in a French orphanage and although I think the smallest, she was also the bravest...not afraid of mice or even lions in the zoo. My mother wanted a brave daughter. I think I gave her more than she might have bargained for, but I wear the name proudly.