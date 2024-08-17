Previous
Sunset Thru the Railing by thedarkroom
Sunset Thru the Railing

OK, so I admit I have done this theme backwards. The theme this week is "Fairytale" but I had the image before the story...so a google search led me to the FolkTale Project and I found "At Sunset - A New Zealand Fairytale". The tale is of pond that longs to be a golden cloud at sunset, but has work to do first....here's the link https://www.folktaleproject.com/episodes/2020/9/2/ep-761-at-sunset-a-new-zealand-fairytale . Saturday poster - Madeline @granagringa
thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details

Lovely
August 18th, 2024  
I like the partioning of the sun and its reflection.
August 18th, 2024  
