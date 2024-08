Sunset Thru the Railing

OK, so I admit I have done this theme backwards. The theme this week is "Fairytale" but I had the image before the story...so a google search led me to the FolkTale Project and I found "At Sunset - A New Zealand Fairytale". The tale is of pond that longs to be a golden cloud at sunset, but has work to do first....here's the link https://www.folktaleproject.com/episodes/2020/9/2/ep-761-at-sunset-a-new-zealand-fairytale . Saturday poster - Madeline @granagringa