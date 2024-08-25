Previous
Artfair by thedarkroom
Artfair

I feel quite shameful @jacqbb that I missed this date , the onle explanation I have is that on Saturday we ( a little group of creative women and me had on Saturday this artfair and on Monday we went a week away with our caravan.
thedarkroom

katy ace
I recognize your bunny painting. Did you sell anything?
October 19th, 2024  
Jacqueline ace
@grammyn no I didn’t katy, but we had a fun day….
October 19th, 2024  
