Photo 1907
Artfair
I feel quite shameful
@jacqbb
that I missed this date , the onle explanation I have is that on Saturday we ( a little group of creative women and me had on Saturday this artfair and on Monday we went a week away with our caravan.
No theme week
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
2
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2014
photos
94
followers
16
following
536% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
24th August 2024 8:34am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
katy
ace
I recognize your bunny painting. Did you sell anything?
October 19th, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
@grammyn
no I didn’t katy, but we had a fun day….
October 19th, 2024
