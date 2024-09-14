Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1926
Hanging Leaves
for the darkroom theme - "shallow depth of field"
Madeline
@granagringa
14th September 2024
14th Sep 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1987
photos
94
followers
16
following
529% complete
View this month »
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
20th September 2024 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
shallow
,
dof
,
monotone
,
darkroom-dof
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh nice one Madeline!
September 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close