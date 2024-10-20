Sign up
Photo 1960
Sunset above the clouds
We where able to fly home on Sunday from Porto in Portugal and were met in Amsterdam airport by a taxi who brought us home. On Monday I can call my physician for a referral to the hospital.
No theme week
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2016
photos
95
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
20th October 2024 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
