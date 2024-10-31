Previous
Still looking lovely by thedarkroom
Photo 1971

Still looking lovely

Summer has long gone here, Autumn is in full swing and soon will give way to Winter. Still this lovely hydranger if giving it's best.
Tardy photographer @365anne No theme this weel
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

thedarkroom

Photo Details

katy ace
Terrific close-up and I love the way it fills the frame.
November 4th, 2024  
