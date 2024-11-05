Sign up
Photo 1976
Toy Box in my Play Room
Floor to ceiling wardrobe in my 'studio'
Far left - photography props (and grandboys' toys now?). Middle - art and glass crafting bits'n'bobs. Far right -water and camping gear (and bedding for that uncomfortable sofa-bed!)
Lucky to have this room photogger - Jackie
Theme - favourite toy 🧸
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Kathy
ace
Nice studio. Storage can be at a premium in many homes. I know it is at my house.
November 6th, 2024
katy
ace
Lovely look into your playroom!
November 6th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@grammyn
@randystreat
wish I'd tidied up a bit. This is where I usually play Pigs 🐖🐖
November 6th, 2024
