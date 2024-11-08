Sign up
Photo 1979
IMG_20241114_115928
Theme:- Favourite toy.
Late posting of a teddy bear that travels with me on holiday.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2038
photos
94
followers
16
following
543% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
14th November 2024 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-toy
katy
ace
Awww how sweet. Doesn’t everybody have a well loved stuffed animal from the past?
November 14th, 2024
