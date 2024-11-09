This Is Not a Toy

Not a toy, but the closest I have right now...these are Guatamalan Worry Dolls. Although the ones here are new, I've had a set ever since I was a young child. My mother told me how to use them...if you have a "worry" you tell the doll, then place the doll under your pillow at night and the doll will work on the worry and take care of it for you. There were five dolls in each pack, so maximun, 5five worries a night. That was the first way they worked...usually the worries overlapped so there were seldom, if ever, even five worries - something already calming. Saturday shooter - Madeline @granagringa. May your worries be few, and easliy resolved!