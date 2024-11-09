Previous
This Is Not a Toy by thedarkroom
Photo 1979

This Is Not a Toy

Not a toy, but the closest I have right now...these are Guatamalan Worry Dolls. Although the ones here are new, I've had a set ever since I was a young child. My mother told me how to use them...if you have a "worry" you tell the doll, then place the doll under your pillow at night and the doll will work on the worry and take care of it for you. There were five dolls in each pack, so maximun, 5five worries a night. That was the first way they worked...usually the worries overlapped so there were seldom, if ever, even five worries - something already calming. Saturday shooter - Madeline @granagringa. May your worries be few, and easliy resolved!
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
542% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Good idea. A problem/worry shared is a problem/worry divided. just to get it out of your head and spoken seems often to be enough
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise