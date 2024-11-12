Sign up
Previous
Photo 1982
Rose with Baby's Breath
Had a play with in-camera cropping, it's a useful tool to know about.
not very camera-savvy photogger -Jackie
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
2
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2037
photos
94
followers
16
following
543% complete
View this month »
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
13th November 2024 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr24
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely soft effect.
November 13th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
November 13th, 2024
