Previous
Rose with Baby's Breath by thedarkroom
Photo 1982

Rose with Baby's Breath

Had a play with in-camera cropping, it's a useful tool to know about.

not very camera-savvy photogger -Jackie
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely soft effect.
November 13th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
November 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise