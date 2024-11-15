Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1986
IMG_20241114_164506
No theme week.
Multi-coloured leaves on a tree.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2042
photos
94
followers
16
following
544% complete
View this month »
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
14th November 2024 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
so pretty to see so many different colored leaves from the same tree
November 19th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Nice look at the leaves and the sun through the leaves.
November 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close