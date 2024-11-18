Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1986
double lensing
This week are making DIY filters.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49995/make-a-filter-with-the-darkroom
I looked up the links in our post, and tried a bunch of strategies and ended up using my glasses lens as a filter - it made the mini rose so much bigger! Join with us and see what you can come up with.
@koalagardens
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2041
photos
94
followers
16
following
544% complete
View this month »
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th November 2024 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
rose
,
garden
,
darkroom-diy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close