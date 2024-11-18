Previous
double lensing by thedarkroom
This week are making DIY filters. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49995/make-a-filter-with-the-darkroom I looked up the links in our post, and tried a bunch of strategies and ended up using my glasses lens as a filter - it made the mini rose so much bigger! Join with us and see what you can come up with. @koalagardens
thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
