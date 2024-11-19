Previous
Bokeh Filter by thedarkroom
Photo 1988

Bokeh Filter

Not as easy as the website made out to cut a shape in black card and make the bokeh have a shape. This is supposed to be a triangle!
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
544% complete

