Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1988
Bokeh Filter
Not as easy as the website made out to cut a shape in black card and make the bokeh have a shape. This is supposed to be a triangle!
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2043
photos
94
followers
16
following
544% complete
View this month »
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Darkroom
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
20th November 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
,
jrdr24
,
darkroom-diy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close