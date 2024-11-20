Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1989
Dahlia with Bubble Wrap filter
I held bubble wrap over my camera lenses and got this image of our dahlia. Theme this week is diy filter. Debbie
@shutterbug49
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2044
photos
94
followers
16
following
544% complete
View this month »
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Darkroom
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-diy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close