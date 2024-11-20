Previous
Dahlia with Bubble Wrap filter by thedarkroom
Photo 1989

Dahlia with Bubble Wrap filter

I held bubble wrap over my camera lenses and got this image of our dahlia. Theme this week is diy filter. Debbie @shutterbug49
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
544% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact