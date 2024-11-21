Previous
Filtered feather by thedarkroom
Photo 1990

Filtered feather

I found this lovely spotty feather yesterday and have used cling-film as a filter on the lens. To see the orginal, please pop over to my project! For the theme "diy filters" this week. @365anne
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact