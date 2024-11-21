Sign up
Photo 1990
Filtered feather
I found this lovely spotty feather yesterday and have used cling-film as a filter on the lens. To see the orginal, please pop over to my project! For the theme "diy filters" this week.
@365anne
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
COOLPIX L5
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-diy
