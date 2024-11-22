Previous
IMG_20241124_121933 by thedarkroom
Photo 1991

IMG_20241124_121933

Theme:- DIY Filters.

Plastic bag over my phone camera.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
katy ace
This is really a very beautiful abstract FAV
November 25th, 2024  
