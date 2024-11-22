Sign up
Previous
Photo 1991
IMG_20241124_121933
Theme:- DIY Filters.
Plastic bag over my phone camera.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
24th November 2024 12:19pm
darkroom-diy
katy
ace
This is really a very beautiful abstract FAV
November 25th, 2024
