Through a filter by thedarkroom
Through a filter

The theme was take a photo through a selfmade filter. Not quite….. the big photo was taken through my glasses and the heart shaped one was taken through a double glass brick. Both were taken in a concerthall.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

JackieR ace
Nice you're up and about and out and about @jacqb
November 25th, 2024  
