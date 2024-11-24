Sign up
Previous
Photo 1992
Through a filter
The theme was take a photo through a selfmade filter. Not quite….. the big photo was taken through my glasses and the heart shaped one was taken through a double glass brick. Both were taken in a concerthall.
@jacqbb
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2047
photos
94
followers
16
following
545% complete
View this month »
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
Tags
darkroom-filter
JackieR
ace
Nice you're up and about and out and about
@jacqb
November 25th, 2024
