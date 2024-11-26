Sign up
Previous
Photo 1993
OFSTED in 1881
Despite poor report the school passed.
School children were in the archives today looking at school logs,maps and photos. I wanted to join their group!
Educated photogger - Jackie
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
2048
photos
94
followers
16
following
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
Tags
jrdr24
