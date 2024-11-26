Previous
OFSTED in 1881 by thedarkroom
Photo 1993

OFSTED in 1881

Despite poor report the school passed.

School children were in the archives today looking at school logs,maps and photos. I wanted to join their group!

Educated photogger - Jackie
thedarkroom

