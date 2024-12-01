Previous
Workshop by thedarkroom
Workshop

Last Saturday I participated on a workshop painting Christmas hangers. These where done on slices of wood. I didn’t follow the exact examples. But after two hours I went home with this. No theme week by @jacqbb.
thedarkroom

Dorothy
Adorable!
December 2nd, 2024  
