Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1998
Workshop
Last Saturday I participated on a workshop painting Christmas hangers. These where done on slices of wood. I didn’t follow the exact examples. But after two hours I went home with this. No theme week by
@jacqbb
.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2054
photos
94
followers
16
following
547% complete
View this month »
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Adorable!
December 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close