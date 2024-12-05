Sign up
Previous
Photo 2001
Festive fayre
The weather put paid to some of our local Christmas Markets so this was taken at an indoor festive craft fayre
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
darkroom-market
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 6th, 2024
katy
ace
Such a wonderful variety of items for sale. It looks very fest.
December 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the vibrant colors and festive feel.
December 6th, 2024
Kathy
ace
How nice of this vendor to wrap the items up as a gift.
December 6th, 2024
