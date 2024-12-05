Previous
Festive fayre by thedarkroom
Festive fayre

The weather put paid to some of our local Christmas Markets so this was taken at an indoor festive craft fayre
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Joan Robillard
Lovely
December 6th, 2024  
katy
Such a wonderful variety of items for sale. It looks very fest.
December 6th, 2024  
Shutterbug
Nice capture of the vibrant colors and festive feel.
December 6th, 2024  
Kathy
How nice of this vendor to wrap the items up as a gift.
December 6th, 2024  
