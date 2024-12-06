Sign up
Photo 2002
GridArt_20241208_174753198
Theme:- Festive markets.
A diptych with 2 different views of the Belfast Christmas Market an hour or so before Storm Darragh arrived and it was shut.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
darkroom-market
