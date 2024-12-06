Previous
Next
GridArt_20241208_174753198 by thedarkroom
Photo 2002

GridArt_20241208_174753198

Theme:- Festive markets.

A diptych with 2 different views of the Belfast Christmas Market an hour or so before Storm Darragh arrived and it was shut.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
548% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact