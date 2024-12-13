Previous
IMG_20241214_165647~2 by thedarkroom
Photo 2011

IMG_20241214_165647~2

No theme week.

Abstract photo on a bus.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
13th December 2024 13th Dec 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy ace
Very abstract and almost ICM. nice blocks of color
December 14th, 2024  
