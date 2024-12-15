Sign up
Photo 2014
Longing for spring
I painted a little bunch of muscadine in a glass vase. No theme week
@jacqbb
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
2
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2075
photos
93
followers
16
following
553% complete
View this month »
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
18th November 2024 12:06pm
JackieR
ace
Perfectly beautiful. How's your ankle @jacqb ??
@jacqb
??
December 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so beautifully done. The glass and flowers look so real.
December 22nd, 2024
