Longing for spring by thedarkroom
Photo 2014

Longing for spring

I painted a little bunch of muscadine in a glass vase. No theme week @jacqbb
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
JackieR
Perfectly beautiful. How's your ankle @jacqb ??
December 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Oh so beautifully done. The glass and flowers look so real.
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
