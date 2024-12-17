Sign up
Photo 2015
Tipsy
I looked on line for tips on how to make a still-live in black and white and I tried to emulate (ok copy) one of the images that popped up.
Copyist photogger -Jackie
theme BandW still life
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Album
Darkroom
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
19th December 2024 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
jrdr24
,
darkroom-bwstilllife
Anne
ace
Worked well Jackie
December 19th, 2024
