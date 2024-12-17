Previous
Tipsy by thedarkroom
Photo 2015

Tipsy

I looked on line for tips on how to make a still-live in black and white and I tried to emulate (ok copy) one of the images that popped up.

Copyist photogger -Jackie
theme BandW still life
thedarkroom

Photo Details

Anne ace
Worked well Jackie
December 19th, 2024  
