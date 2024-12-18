Cookies from a Friend

Previous
A friend gave us a box of different kinds of cookies. This shows the gingerbread on the plate. There are different kinds in the box. Darkroom theme this week is a b&w still life. I hope you will join us. Debbie @shutterbug49
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
katy ace
These look very delicious even in black-and-white and I love the way you composed your photo
December 18th, 2024  
