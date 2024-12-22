Previous
Knickknacks by thedarkroom
Photo 2020

Knickknacks

A wooden box with lid, a stone cup with a nice pattern, a glass candle holder with beautiful trees and a little ceramic vase. Living on a shelf at my mother in laws house.
For the theme Black and white still life. @jacqbb




22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact