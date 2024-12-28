Sign up
Previous
Photo 2027
Holiday Travelers on the Riverwalk
No theme week here, but Happy Holidays to everyone. These folks were hurrying with their suitcases, hopefully for holiday fun. Saturday poster Madeilne
@granagringa
.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
Tags
street
,
people
,
long-exposure
,
movement
,
pedestrians
,
slow-motion
,
holiday-lights
,
red-shirt
,
bird's-eye-view
katy
ace
Such a very fascinating results, Madeline
December 29th, 2024
