Previous
Photo 2028
Little project
Painted on a piece of wood. No theme week
@jacqbb
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2084
photos
92
followers
16
following
katy
ace
Beautifully done, Jacqueline! Not easy to paint on a wood surface and this looks remarkable!
How are you feeling and did you have a good Christmas?
December 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 30th, 2024
Anne
ace
How lovely!
December 30th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous!
December 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
You are so creative.
December 30th, 2024
How are you feeling and did you have a good Christmas?