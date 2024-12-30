Previous
under foot by thedarkroom
under foot

that's our theme this week - I've been building garden edges and paths with pavers and bamboo so here's the low down @koalagardens
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Anne ace
Great start to the week Katrina, I was considering a similar image!
December 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
December 31st, 2024  
