Previous
Photo 2029
under foot
that's our theme this week - I've been building garden edges and paths with pavers and bamboo so here's the low down
@koalagardens
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
2
2
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2085
photos
92
followers
16
following
555% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Privacy
Public
Tags
darkroom-underfoot
Anne
ace
Great start to the week Katrina, I was considering a similar image!
December 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
December 31st, 2024
