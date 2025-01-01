Previous
Winter ”Flowers” by thedarkroom
Photo 2031

Winter ”Flowers”

They are mushrooms of course. We do have azalea, dianthus and paper white blooming, but this is definitely covering most of the yard. They are vibrant, especially when the sun shines on them. Theme is underfoot. Debbie @shutterbug49
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Photo Details

katy ace
What a pretty carpet of color it has provided you, Debbie
January 1st, 2025  
Anne ace
Gorgeous shot of these glowing fungi Debbie
January 1st, 2025  
PhylM*S ace
Magical 🧚🏻‍♂️
January 1st, 2025  
