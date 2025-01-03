Previous
IMG_20250104_225627 by thedarkroom
Photo 2033

IMG_20250104_225627

Theme:- Under foot.

Slightly late photo of under my slippers.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
