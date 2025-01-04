Previous
Literally Under Foot by thedarkroom
Photo 2034

Literally Under Foot

This week's theme: under foot...so I placed the small camera under my foot...sometimes it is just a literal interpretation. Saturday foot soldier for the Darkroom - Madeline @granagringa. Thanks always for visiting.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
