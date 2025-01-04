Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2034
Literally Under Foot
This week's theme: under foot...so I placed the small camera under my foot...sometimes it is just a literal interpretation. Saturday foot soldier for the Darkroom - Madeline
@granagringa
. Thanks always for visiting.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2092
photos
92
followers
16
following
557% complete
View this month »
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
6th January 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
carpet
,
darkroom-underfoot
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close