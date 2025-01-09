Previous
Frosty leaves

I have been loaned a camera by my son, no idea what I am doing!! It shoots in raw rather than jpeg and have no idea of the advantages or disadvantages of this??!! Every day is a school day........... @365anne No theme this week
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

thedarkroom

katy ace
I have heard shooting in RAW provides better post processing opportunities without degrading the photo but I’m not even really sure what that means.

You have chosen a beautiful subject, and have taken a fantastic photo of it Anne
January 10th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
Great result!
January 10th, 2025  
