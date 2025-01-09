Sign up
Previous
Photo 2039
Frosty leaves
I have been loaned a camera by my son, no idea what I am doing!! It shoots in raw rather than jpeg and have no idea of the advantages or disadvantages of this??!! Every day is a school day...........
@365anne
No theme this week
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy
ace
I have heard shooting in RAW provides better post processing opportunities without degrading the photo but I’m not even really sure what that means.
You have chosen a beautiful subject, and have taken a fantastic photo of it Anne
January 10th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Great result!
January 10th, 2025
