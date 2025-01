This Egret Has its Own Riverwalk

I keep saying I am not a bird photographer...but these birds just wind up so near me that it's as if they are saying...nyah, nyah, take my picture. I was coming home from an errand, walking along the Riverwalk, minding my own business (ok, camera in pocket) and there was this egret...right in fron of me, just strolling along itself. Of course it was in the river & on the walk, but close enough. No theme this week. Saturday not-bird-photographer Madeline.