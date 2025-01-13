Previous
BW theme week by thedarkroom
Photo 2042

BW theme week

Join us this week converting to BW - you can do that in camera or post. Just tag darkroom-bw
I chose a fav photo of my youngest grandson Leo that I hadn't processed yet @koalagardens
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
559% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV because he is just so stinkin' cute!!!
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact