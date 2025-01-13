Sign up
Photo 2042
Photo 2042
BW theme week
Join us this week converting to BW - you can do that in camera or post. Just tag darkroom-bw
I chose a fav photo of my youngest grandson Leo that I hadn't processed yet
@koalagardens
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2099
photos
92
followers
16
following
559% complete
View this month »
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th December 2024 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-bw
katy
ace
FAV because he is just so stinkin' cute!!!
January 13th, 2025
January 13th, 2025
