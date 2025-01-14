Previous
He's Responsible for the Shiny Reflection by thedarkroom
Photo 2043

He's Responsible for the Shiny Reflection

This man's job is to keep the cathedral clean and when I met him he was polishing the granite altar in Salisbury Cathedral.

Theme - black and white
Colourful photogger - Jackie



14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
559% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
He does a fabulous job. Great shot!
January 14th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow your image is amazing, even if cathedrals creep me out
January 14th, 2025  
katy ace
This is so impressive! There is not a smudge to be seen. Fantastic crispness in your image.
January 14th, 2025  
Francoise ace
Wow
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact