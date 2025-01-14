Sign up
Previous
Photo 2043
He's Responsible for the Shiny Reflection
This man's job is to keep the cathedral clean and when I met him he was polishing the granite altar in Salisbury Cathedral.
Theme - black and white
Colourful photogger - Jackie
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
4
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2100
photos
92
followers
16
following
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
13th January 2025 1:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
salisbury cathedral
,
jrdr25
,
sixws-154
,
darkroom-bw
Joan Robillard
ace
He does a fabulous job. Great shot!
January 14th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow your image is amazing, even if cathedrals creep me out
January 14th, 2025
katy
ace
This is so impressive! There is not a smudge to be seen. Fantastic crispness in your image.
January 14th, 2025
Francoise
ace
Wow
January 14th, 2025
