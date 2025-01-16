Sign up
Previous
Photo 2045
B & W water
Sadly this narrow boat is in need of a lot of maintenance, it cannot be seen from this perspective how bad it is, sad that it is someone's home. For the b&w theme this week
@365anne
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
0
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2102
photos
92
followers
16
following
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
Views
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th January 2025 8:15am
Privacy
Public
Tags
darkroom-bw
