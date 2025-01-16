Previous
B & W water by thedarkroom
B & W water

Sadly this narrow boat is in need of a lot of maintenance, it cannot be seen from this perspective how bad it is, sad that it is someone's home. For the b&w theme this week @365anne
thedarkroom

