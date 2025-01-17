Sign up
Photo 2047
IMG_20250117_122600~2
Theme:- Black and White.
Also Get Pushed 650 challenge entry. Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
said "Hi Laura, we're getting pushed partners. How about doing something with paper and shadows?"
Photographer:- la_photographic.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Tags
get-pushed-650
,
darkroom-bw
thedarkroom
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hope you like this in B&W.
January 21st, 2025
thedarkroom
ace
Bet you wouldn't have tried this unless challenged??!! 😆
January 21st, 2025
